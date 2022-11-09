Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Police & Fire

Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire At MBTA Maintenance Yard In Somerville

David Cifarelli
Flames spewing from the abandoned train car near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville
Flames spewing from the abandoned train car near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville Photo Credit: Somerville Firefighters Local 76 on Facebook

Authorities are investigating after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility in Somerville, Boston25 reports

Firefighters responded to a call about an outside fire in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Somerville Local 76 said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned rail car completely engulfed in flames. 

Cambridge and Boston fire provided assistance in extinguishing the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Boston25 reports. 

