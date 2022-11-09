Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire At MBTA Maintenance Yard In Somerville

Authorities are investigating after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility in Somerville, Boston25 reports.

Firefighters responded to a call about an outside fire in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Somerville Local 76 said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned rail car completely engulfed in flames.

Cambridge and Boston fire provided assistance in extinguishing the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Boston25 reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.