71-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Chelmsford Crash: Police

Josh Lanier
Chelmsford Police
Photo Credit: Chelmsford Police Department

A 71-year-old Maine man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, after he was hit while crossing Maple Road in Chelmsford, authorities said. 

Witnesses said the man was crossing the street near Byam Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota minivan smashed into him, officials said. The 60-year-old Chelmsford woman behind the wheel remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Paramedics airlifted the Biddeford, ME., to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries and head trauma, Chelmsford police said. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

