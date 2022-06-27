66 Residents Evacuated Due To Burst Pipe At Reading Senior Living Facility

66 residents needed to be evacuated after a burst pipe at a senior living facility in Reading, authorities said.

Police and fire departments responded to a report of a pipe burst at The Residence at Pear Street, located at 75 Pearl Street, around 11:53 a.m. on Monday, June 27, both departments said in a release.

While no injuries were reported, power was cut to the building and residents were said to still being evacuated as of 5:30 p.m., the release said.

The facility is notifying family members of residents and working to find alternative living accommodations for those not being picked up by family. People can call 617-596-5141 for information about their loved ones.

Meanwhile the investigation is ongoing but authorities said there is no ongoing danger to residents.

