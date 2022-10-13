65-Year-Old Marlborough Man Filmed Himself Sexually Abusing His Friends' Children: Feds

A 65-year-old man who sexually assaulted several children and filmed others in the nude will serve the next six decades in prison, a federal judge ruled this week.

Philip Raymond of Marlborough pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual exploitation of children earlier this year, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Raymond's victims ranged in age from 4 to 13 years ago, and many of them were his friends' children, the prosecutor said.

Investigators found videos that Raymond captured using hidden cameras from 2004 until 2012 that were installed in his bathroom and in his own children's rooms so could film kids changing clothes. Police found 13 videos spanning several years of child pornography that Raymond made, the prosecutor said. In two of the videos, Raymond sexually assaults children. In one, the child appears unconscious and about 4 years old, police said during his trial.

Police arrested Raymond in 2019 after a woman told them he had sexually assaulted her when she was a child, the prosecutor said.

“Over the course of eight years, Mr. Raymond exploited 13 young, defenseless children known to him. He grossly took advantage of the trust placed in him by his victims and their families to inflict indescribable trauma and suffering. Mr. Raymond’s reprehensible conduct is a parent’s worst nightmare. He is a predatory danger to society who will now spend 60 years behind bars where he can no longer harm children,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Although nothing can erase the indescribable trauma and pain inflicted upon the victims and their families, we hope this sentence will bring accountability to the defendant and acknowledge both the bravery of children who are able to come forward and my office’s dedication to fighting for victims whose trauma often stays with them for years."

Raymond still has a pending unrelated child rape case in Middlesex County, the US Attorney's Office said.

