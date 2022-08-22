Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Authorities ID 28-Year-Old Father Shot, Killed In Boston: Police
Police & Fire

45-Year-Old Dracut Man Busted Selling Fentanyl Out Of His Car: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Kelvin Sanchez Baez
Kelvin Sanchez Baez Photo Credit: Tewksbury Police Department

A 45-year-old Dracut man was arrested and charged last week with selling fentanyl out of his car at work, authorities said. 

Kelvin Sanchez Baez faces charges after police said they saw him selling the drug out of a black Honda Civic at 95 Main St. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Police arrested him two days later, the Tewksbury Police Department said. 

Sanchez Baez will be arraigned on charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug Friday, Aug. 26, in Lowell District Court, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.