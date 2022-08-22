45-Year-Old Dracut Man Busted Selling Fentanyl Out Of His Car: Police

A 45-year-old Dracut man was arrested and charged last week with selling fentanyl out of his car at work, authorities said.

Kelvin Sanchez Baez faces charges after police said they saw him selling the drug out of a black Honda Civic at 95 Main St. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Police arrested him two days later, the Tewksbury Police Department said.

Sanchez Baez will be arraigned on charges of Distribution of a Class A Drug Friday, Aug. 26, in Lowell District Court, police said.

