4 Workers Overdose At Charles Park Construction Site In Cambridge: Police

David Cifarelli
Cambridge EMS responded to the incident at Charles Park on Friday, Dec. 9.
Cambridge EMS responded to the incident at Charles Park on Friday, Dec. 9.

Four Cambridge construction workers are recovering after they reportedly overdosed while on the job this week, authorities said.

Cambridge Fire, EMS and Police responded to reports of multiple overdoses at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge just before noon on Friday, Dec. 9, Cambridge Police report. 

Upon arrival, crews found the four construction workers conscious and alert. They were taken to local hospitals where they are expected to recover.

Authorities have not released any other information. 

