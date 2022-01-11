Contact Us
33-Year-Old Melrose Father Of 3 Killed In Pennsylvania Hit-Run

Mac Bullock
James Falasca
James Falasca Photo Credit: James Falasca Facebook

A 33-year-old Massachusetts father of three was struck and killed in a Pennsylvania hit-and-run crash last month, authorities said.

James Falasca-Carter Jr., originally of Melrose, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township when a southbound car struck him around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, state police said in a press release. 

A passing driver reported spotting his body early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24, officials had previously said. 

Police said they interviewed with the driver of the red Jeep Liberty believed to have struck Falasca-Carter, but added that the investigation is ongoing. No charges appear to have been filed in connection with the death. 

Falasca-Carter, who worked as a roof at Wolfe Roofing, leaves behind his three children, parents, siblings and several other family members, according to his obituary, His services were private.

