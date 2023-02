A two-alarm that tore through an Everett home was extinguished safely, officials say.

A fire on 162 Ferry Street was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, according to the Everett Police Department.

Out of the five people displaced, three were children. The fire was safely extinguished after an hour of work, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

