2 Acton Police Officers Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct Resign From Department

Two Acton police officers who were on leave for inappropriate conduct turned in their badges and resigned this week, city officials said.

Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo had been on leave since March when a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student approached police leaders about separate incidents they had when the men worked as student resource officers there, said Town Manager John Mangiaratti and Police Chief Richard Burrows. Though neither were charged in this incident, the investigation that followed led to other reported infractions and disciplinary actions, authorities said.

Eracleo resigned on Monday, Aug. 29, after a disciplinary panel recommended he be terminated for alleged financial exploitation of an Acton resident, a press release said. The department placed him on leave for conduct unbecoming of an officer and a possible violation of conflict of interest.

Russel resigned in August before his disciplinary hearing, the release said. During the department's earlier investigation, officers found "explicit material" on his town-issued cell phone.

Eracleo joined the Acton Police Department in 2005, and Russell became an officer in 2016, officials said.

"This was a deeply unsettling case, but I am grateful for the work of Chief Burrows, the Acton Police Department command staff and the outside investigator who provided a thorough finding of fact in this matter," Town Manager Mangiaratti said. "... My belief is that the officers who serve with the Acton Police Department are good, self-sacrificing people who come to work every day trying to make a difference and improve people's lives. These two individuals represent the exception, rather than the rule."

