Police Ask For Help To Find Missing Maynard 4-Year-Old

Police are seeking a 4-year-old, identified only as Ruthie, in the area of Wood Lane in Maynard, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Ruthie was last seen wearing a pink skirt and a striped shirt, which police shared an image of.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers and a K9 unit search for the missing girl.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call the Maynard Police Department at (978) 897-1011.

