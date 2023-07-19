Fair 80°

Police Ask For Help To Find Missing Maynard 4-Year-Old

Police officers and a K9 unit are on the hunt for a missing child, officials say. 

Ruthie is missing out of Maynard, in Middlesex County.
Morgan Gonzales
Police are seeking a 4-year-old, identified only as Ruthie, in the area of Wood Lane in Maynard, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Ruthie was last seen wearing a pink skirt and a striped shirt, which police shared an image of. 

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers and a K9 unit search for the missing girl. 

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call the Maynard Police Department at (978) 897-1011.

