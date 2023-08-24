Fair 73°

Pizza Guru Portnoy Visits Watertown Pizzeria, Owners Wait 'With Bated Breath' For Review

A Middlesex County eatery got a visit from pizza connoisseur and el presidente of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy. 

Dave Portnoy most recently reviewed Ziggy's Pizza in Brighton, where he seemed to have enjoyed the pizza more than his conversation with the owner. Photo Credit: Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente)
Morgan Gonzales
Pizza Roma, a Watertown pizzeria described by one Yelp reviewer as an "old-school local pizza joint," was visited by the illustrious one-bite pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy on either Tuesday, Aug. 23, or Wednesday, according to co-owner Christine Ausiero, who could not remember the exact date when she spoke to Daily Voice. ("The days all blend together," she said.)

Portnoy ordered a large, crispy, thin-crust cheese pizza, which Ausiero said came out well-done, with nice amounts of cheese and sauce. 

Ausiero said the visit was "very exciting" and that there has been a big buzz around it. 

Portnoy has not yet posted his review. Ausiero said she will keep checking "with bated breath" to see what he thinks of his Watertown pie. 

Portnoy also recently visited Ziggy's Pizza in Brighton, where he struggled to get a word in edgewise during a conversation with the chatty owner. The eatery's owner made Portnoy's pie but insisted he was not the best pizza maker at Ziggy's and offered to have it remade. 

"If I knew it was for you, I would have done a little less cheese," the owner said. "I'm good. I'm just saying you're not getting A, A+."

"I think this is good, but the way you're talking about it, how do I score it?" asked Portnoy. "I like it, thin and crispy. (But) A little bit greasy." 

Fans were also confused by the performance. 

"How does this guy watch these reviews and not realize he's literally doing everything you shouldn't be," one person commented on the video. 

Though, Ziggy's Pizza still earned a solid 7.6 from the picky Portnoy. 

"I would highly recommend it," the Barstool boss said of Brighton pizzeria. 

