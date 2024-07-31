Mostly Cloudy 83°

Phew! $1M Watertown Lottery Check Collected Just 3 Weeks Before It Expires

Talk about coming down to the wire. A Massachusetts lottery winner collected their $1 million Powerball payday just three weeks before it was to expire. 

Ma Lottery Winner (d)(4)(A) Trust trustee Elizabeth Caruso with the $1 million check. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The aptly named Ma Lottery Winner (d)(4)(A) Trust turned in the ticket at the Massachusetts State Lottery offices in Dorchester on Wednesday, July 31. The ticket would have been worthless if not turned in before Aug. 21. 

Winning Powerball tickets expire one year after the drawing. 

Trustee Elizabeth Caruso collected the check. 

The winner bought the ticket at Metro Mini Mart located at 405 Main St. in Watertown. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets cost $2. 

Click here for more information on the Powerball.

