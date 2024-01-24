The protest was set to happen at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Johnston Gate, at the intersection of Peabody Street and Massachusetts Avenue, at Harvard’s campus in Cambridge.

“Livingstone’s pointless experiments have never produced anything other than pain and anguish for the monkeys stolen from their mothers and subjected to her twisted tests,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in response to neurobiology professor Margaret Livingstone’s latest test.

“PETA is urging Harvard to shut down Livingstone’s house of horrors,” she added.

The nonprofit claimed that the experiments also included taking baby monkeys from their moms and sewing their eyes shut for a year.

PETA alleges that Livingstone has been doing these and other types of experiments for 40 years without a solution or cure for humans.

The group is also pushing former President Barack Obama to condemn the experiments which has garnered more than$2 million from the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative.

A petition calling on others to "act now" has also been started in response to these strobe-effect experiments.

