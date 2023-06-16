Overnight Garbage Truck Fire Creates Backup On I-495 North In Hopkinton

Westborough Fire responded to a trash truck fire above Flanders Road around 3 a.m., the department said on Facebook. The fire caused a large fuel spill, which resulted in crews enlisting the help of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

While firefighters cleared the scene around 6 a.m., the incident caused residual delays on 495 during the morning commute. WBZ Traffic said the cleanup resulted in the right lane being closed with traffic jammed back onto West Main Street.

No other information was released.

