Overnight Garbage Truck Fire Creates Backup On I-495 North In Hopkinton

Part of I-495 North in Hopkinton was closed Friday morning, June 16, so crews could clean up after a vehicle fire and fuel spill that happened overnight. 

Flames erupt from a garbage truck on I-495 in Hopkinton
Flames erupt from a garbage truck on I-495 in Hopkinton Photo Credit: Westborough Fire Department on Facebook
David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli

Westborough Fire responded to a trash truck fire above Flanders Road around 3 a.m., the department said on Facebook. The fire caused a large fuel spill, which resulted in crews enlisting the help of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. 

While firefighters cleared the scene around 6 a.m., the incident caused residual delays on 495 during the morning commute. WBZ Traffic said the cleanup resulted in the right lane being closed with traffic jammed back onto West Main Street.

No other information was released. 

