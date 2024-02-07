The owners of Out of the Blue announced on Facebook that they would shutter the 215 Elm St. eatery.

It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Out of the Blue. After 23 1/2 years it is time to say goodbye. It's been an amazing journey and we loved every minute of it. Our employees became family. Our customers became friends. The square became our neighborhood. We will cherish the memories we made along the way and hope you will too. And as we close we want to thank you for your loyal support and patronage over the years.

They did not provide a date for the closure.

Out of the Blue boasted 4.1 stars on Yelp and 4.5 on TripAdvisor.

Several reviews noted the large portion sizes and value for the price.

Great seafood. Large portions. Definitely a good value. Small place. Fast service. Clean restroom. I had baked haddock with vegetables. Veggies were roasted and could have been a meal by themselves. Caprese salad was good, easily large enough for two. Good crusty Italian bread too.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.