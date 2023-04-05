'Sweetest' Melrose Native Dies From New Hampshire Car Crash At 27 Years Old

If one thing can be said about Paul DiChiara, it is that he was a lifeline for others.

The 27-year-old construction worker was described as "one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met," according to his friend Lexi Greenwood on Facebook.

"I’ve known you since I was a little girl and you were always there for me during my hard times," Greenwood wrote. "I am going to miss you so much."

DiChiara's life was tragically cut short when he died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened in East Kingston, NH on Tuesday, March 28.

Born in Melrose, MA, DiChiara worked for his father's business, loved sneakers and enjoyed working on cars and playing video games in his spare time, according to his obituary. However, DiChiara truly impacted others by always offering a helping hand or shoulder to cry on.

"Rest in the sweetest peace Paul," Chyane Marie Parrillo said on Facebook. "Most kind to earth guy I know. You were always there for me and always checked up on me and I thank you for that."

DiChiara is survived by his parents Steven and Alison, his brother Steven and wife Kayle, his two nieces Jade and Ella as well as his grandmother Jacqueline. His services were held last week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.