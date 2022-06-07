Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Obituaries

Retired Cambridge Police Officer, Vietnam Veteran Dies Unexpectedly

David Cifarelli
Candle Photo Credit: Pixabay/bernswaelz

A retired Cambridge Police Officer and Vietnam War Veteran died unexpectedly at the age of 78 on Friday, June 3. 

David Weaver, of Somerville, was "a respected officer," who also served on CPD Honor Guard, Cambridge Police said on Facebook

Weaver joined the force after serving in the US Navy in Vietnam, the post said. Weaver leaves behind his wife Lorraine, children, brother among other family, friends and former colleagues, according to his obituary

Friends and family are invited to attend services for Weaver at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, located at 855 Broadway in Somerville, from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. 

