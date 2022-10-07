'One Of The Kindest': Malden Police Officer Dies Unexpectedly At Age 33

The Malden Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own from this past week, the department said on Facebook.

Officer Shawn J. Dillon died unexpectedly at the age of 33 at his home on Friday, July 8, the department said. Officer Dillon served with MPD since April 2019 and was said to have always served his community "with pride."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our beloved officer," MPD said. "Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here."

"One of the kindest," one Facebook user wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

"My deepest condolences to the family also the MPD for the loss of a great member of the community," another said. "Thank you for your service may you rest in peace."

Dillon leaves behind many friends and family members including his parents, brother, grandmother, aunts and uncles.

A funeral mass for Dillon will be held at St. Charles Church in Woburn on Wednesday morning, July 13, at 10 a.m., his obituary reads. Calling hours will be held at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home in Woburn on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.

