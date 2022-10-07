Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Obituaries

'One Of The Kindest': Malden Police Officer Dies Unexpectedly At Age 33

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Officer Shawn J. Dillon
Officer Shawn J. Dillon Photo Credit: Facebook/Malden Police Department

The Malden Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own from this past week, the department said on Facebook

Officer Shawn J. Dillon died unexpectedly at the age of 33 at his home on Friday, July 8, the department said. Officer Dillon served with MPD since April 2019 and was said to have always served his community "with pride." 

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our beloved officer," MPD said. "Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here."

"One of the kindest," one Facebook user wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family." 

"My deepest condolences to the family also the MPD for the loss of a great member of the community," another said. "Thank you for your service may you rest in peace." 

Dillon leaves behind many friends and family members including his parents, brother, grandmother, aunts and uncles. 

A funeral mass  for Dillon will be held at St. Charles Church in Woburn on Wednesday morning, July 13, at 10 a.m., his obituary reads. Calling hours will be held at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home in Woburn on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.