Newton Eatery Opens From Ashes Of Beloved Boston Restaurant

Stella Newton, a casual Italian eatery located at 549 Commonwealth Avenue in Newton Centre, opened on Friday, July 28, receiving multiple five-star ratings, according to the eatery's Instagram page and Google reviews.

The cafe is the reincarnation of Stella, a closed restaurant that served up Italian favorites in Boston's South End.

Evan Deluty, who was the chef at Stella in Boston, owns Stella Newton.

Deluty's menu is complete with Italian classics like Margherita pizza, orecchiette, and arancini, as well as a variety of other comforting dishes such as mac and cheese, potato pancakes, and a chicken parm sub.

The cafe also serves coffee, tea, and other beverages.

Some fans of the original Boston eatery took to the comments section to share their excitement over the new restaurant.

"Beyond excited," wrote one Instagram comment. "Welcome back! Can't wait for dinner again!"

The Newton eatery received multiple five-star reviews on Google.

"Great food," wrote one reviewer. "Even better service."

The Newton cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.