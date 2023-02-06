Strike Ends, Students Return To Woburn Schools

Woburn teachers are heading back to the classroom with a little more cash in their paychecks after reaching a tentative agreement between with the school committee and Mayor Scott Galvin.

The Woburn Teacher's Association reached the agreement on Sunday, Feb. 5, just in time to return to school on Monday, Feb. 6. The strike lasted a week, beginning on Monday, Jan. 30, with demands for increased pay, smaller class sizes, and compensation for all workdays.

Read more: Woburn Teachers Set To Strike After 'Exhausting All Other Options

The agreement significantly increases pay and slightly lowers class sizes for fourth and fifth grade, the teacher's union statement said.

"The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn," said the statement from the School Committee and Galvin.

The teacher's union stated that talks were stalled on the evening of Friday, Feb. 3 because Galvin insisted on punitive fees for return-to-work language. The union stated more work remains to be done for working conditions.

"We are especially proud of the students who so eloquently and passionately spoke up for us," the union said. "They continually reminded the dedicated educators of Woburn what this contract fight was all about."

"Mayor Galvin and the School Committee recognize that these negotiations have been lengthy and time-consuming, and wish to thank the community for its patience and understanding," the mayor and school committee's statement read.

A GoFundMe created for the striking teachers reached nearly $40,000 to the union to distribute as it saw fit.

"So proud of the hard work and dedication of ALL of the WTA members who stood strong and united throughout the strike," wrote one donator. "We were happy and honored to help!"

"Most importantly Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students," the mayor and school committee's statement said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.