Officials ID Man Killed By Commuter Rail Train Between Wellesley, Natick

Joseph Franciose was struck and killed by an outbound Commuter Rail train in Natick around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13
Joseph Franciose was struck and killed by an outbound Commuter Rail train in Natick around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 Photo Credit: Pi.1415926535 via Wikipedia

A man who was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick this week has been identified as 52-year-old Joseph Franciose of Natick, officials said. 

Franciose was struck on the train tracks along East Central Street, between Wellesley Square and Natick Center, just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. He was pronounced dead on scene. 

Initial investigation suggests Franciose was hit by an outbound train from South Station to Framingham, the DA's Office added. The impacted all rail traffic in the area and several trains were canceled as a result.

The investigation is ongoing. 

