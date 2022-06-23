Contact Us
News

Level 3 Lowell Sex Offender Admits To Extorting Child For Explicit Photos

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Chayanne Nieves
Chayanne Nieves Photo Credit: Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board

A Level 3 Registered Sex Offender from Lowell pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography from a minor over Snapchat, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports. 

Chayanne Nieves, age 24, forced an 11-year-old from Vermont to send him naked pictures of himself from around November 30, 2020 to December 3, 2020, the office reports. 

Nieves has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with receiving child pornography in August 2021, the office reports. Based on his criminal history, 

Nieves could face up to 40 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing date has yet to be determined. 

