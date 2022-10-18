Hudson Woman Busted For Driving Illegal Immigrants From US To Canada

A woman from central Massachusetts was charged with unlawfully transporting several illegal immigrants, the US Attorney's Office for Vermont reports.

Several people were seen walking south from the Highgate Springs Port of Entry on the US-Canada border in Vermont just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the office reports.

After investigating this as potential illegal crossings, US Border Patrol agents found a Toyota RAV4 close to Exit 22 off I-89 only a short distance away. The car was being driven by Patricia Ruano-Murcia, of Hudson, the office reports.

Six people, who later admitted to not being US citizens and did not have legal immigration papers, were also inside the car, the office reports. Ruano-Murcia was arrested as a result.

Ruano-Murcia is supposed to appear before a judge on Tuesday, the office reports. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison.

