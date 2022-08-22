Contact Us
How I Met Your Mayor: Neil Patrick Harris, Malden Mayor Attend Boston Games Convention

Josh Lanier
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson poses for a photo with Neil Patrick Harris at a convention last week.
Malden Mayor Gary Christenson poses for a photo with Neil Patrick Harris at a convention last week. Photo Credit: Gary Christenson (@MayorOfMalden)

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson met one of America's most beloved actors and a fellow game lover this weekend while trying to escape reality. He bumped into Neil Patrick Harris during RECON convention in Boston and snagged a photo with the star. 

Christenson and the "How I Met Your Mother" star attended the popular convention for escape room enthusiasts and creators on Saturday and Sunday, Aug 21-22. Harris is an outspoken fan of puzzle games. He even created his own table-top escape room game called Box One. 

"I love escape rooms," the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020. "Dude, I can't get enough of them, and it's one of the things that I am so bummed about all of this pandemic nonsense is you can't go to escape rooms. They're the best."

