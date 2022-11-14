HAZMAT: Chemical Spill At Waltham Laboratory Sends 2 Workers To Hospital

Two workers are hospitalized following a chemical spill at a laboratory in the Greater Boston Area, officials said.

Hazmat crews along with Waltham Fire Department responded to the spill at the laboratory in Waltham on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 14, District 2 Hazmat Team said on Facebook.

Laboratory workers had already contained the spill and evacuated the building prior to hazmat and firefighters arriving, the D2 Hazmat said. Meanwhile, a cleaning company was en route to the facility and medical crews were evaluating workers.

Two workers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the D2 Hazmat said. Their exact conditions were not specified.

Crews eventually determined that not hazmat was remaining and there were no further threats to the public or environment, DA Hazmat said.

