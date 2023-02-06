Cash Is The Word For Malden Lottery Winner

A lottery player solved the puzzles on a scratch-off ticket and was rewarded with a $1 million prize.

Paul Fletcher, of Malden, won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” second-highest prize on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Fletcher chose to cash his prize out, receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sunnyhurst Farms located at 19 Lebanon Street. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for its part in the big prize.

One of the game's $5,000,000 top prize remains, along with three $1 million prizes and other, smaller prizes.

