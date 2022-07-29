Blue-Green Algae Sighting Puts Swimming On Hold In Wayland

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are being told to refrain from swimming after a potentially toxic algae was detected in their town's bodies of water.

The Wayland Health Department has declared a Public Health Advisory following reports of cyanobacteria in the North Pond area of Lake Cochituate, the town said in a release.

Cyanobacteria is a blue-green algae that occurs naturally in freshwater, the Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) says.

With the potential to spread and create an "algae bloom," the bacteria can be unsafe to humans and pets. These blooms most often occur during the late summer and fall in Massachusetts, DPH adds.

DPH will start testing the waters on Monday, Aug, 1 and Wayland has suspended swimming at the following areas as a result:

Wayland Town Beach

Saxonville Beach

Route 30/Common Avenue Culvert

Residents are also being urged to rinse off immediately if they come into contact with the water, the town added. Warning signs will also be posted across North Pond to help keep people out.

More information about the algae, as well as a list of additional algae advisories, can be found online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.