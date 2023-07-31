New Cambridge Eatery Opens To Rave Reviews

Gufo, a modern Italian eatery and cafe located at 660 Cambridge Street in East Cambridge, opened on Friday, July 28. Its first guests are reporting an amazing debut, according to Google reviews.

Boston’s Coda Restaurant Group is behind the new restaurant. The eatery's sister restaurants, The Salty Pig and SRV are both located in Boston.

Gufo's current menu offers an array of Italian favorites, including mushroom pizza, made with mozzarella, fontina, and roasted garlic, squid ink bucatini, made with baby clams, 'nduja butter, lemon, and parsley, and pork loin tonnato, made with with crispy capers and pickled mustard seeds.

The eatery is currently open for dinner, but will soon be open as a cafe as well, according to its website.

Initial reviews that Gufo offers some of the best Italian food in the Boston area.

"The place is absolutely stunning," wrote one reviewer. "Thanks for the hospitality and delicious food, and welcome to the neighborhood!"

"This was a really really wonderful experience," wrote another. "The price for the quality of food is also great. I had the cacio e pepe and it was incredible."

The eatery's cafe will open in a few weeks, according to its Instagram.

Click here to view Gufo's full menu.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.