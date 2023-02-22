Wife Of Arlington Firefighter, Mother To 5 Children Dies Unexpectedly

A community is coming together to support a local firefighter who must care for his children after unexpectedly losing his wife.

Brian Donnelly, a member fo the Arlington Fire Department, lost his wife Laura on Monday night, Feb. 20, according to Arlington Firefighters Local 1297 on Facebook.

In addition to her husband, Laura leaves behind the couple's five children. A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support Brian and his children during this difficult time.

People can donate to the campaign by clicking here. People can also sign up to bring the Donnelly family meals by clicking here.

