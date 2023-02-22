Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Killed In 3rd Fatal Boston Shooting In 4 Days; 7th Homicide Overall
Neighbors

Wife Of Arlington Firefighter, Mother To 5 Children Dies Unexpectedly

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Brian and Laura Donnelly's five children
Brian and Laura Donnelly's five children Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Fundraiser for Brian Donnelly and family"

A community is coming together to support a local firefighter who must care for his children after unexpectedly losing his wife. 

Brian Donnelly, a member fo the Arlington Fire Department, lost his wife Laura on Monday night, Feb. 20, according to Arlington Firefighters Local 1297 on Facebook.

In addition to her husband, Laura leaves behind the couple's five children. A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support Brian and his children during this difficult time. 

People can donate to the campaign by clicking here. People can also sign up to bring the Donnelly family meals by clicking here

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.