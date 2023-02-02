Wayland Community Helps Beloved Mailman Bob Retire In Style

When residents in Wayland learned that their beloved mailman Bob would be taking his last route, they decided to give him a special retirement gift.

"Let's send Bob off with a little something for a rainy retirement day," organizer Jennifer Koeller said in a GoFundMe campaign. "Feel free to leave him a note on this site as well."

Through the campaign, the community raised over $4,000 to thank Bob for his many years of service. Residents came together on Thursday, Jan. 26 – Bob's last day – to shower him with congratulatory notes and a card with the money.

"I would like to thank everyone for their generous contributions. I am touched in ways I cannot describe," Bob said according to the GoFundMe. "The best part of my job, and the hardest to leave, was delivering to all of you. I will miss seeing all of you."

"Thank you all for joining us in celebrating this sweet guy," Koeller said. "I love hearing how he has touched so many lives."

