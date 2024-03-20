'My Life Was Forever Changed': Women Raped By Ex-mbta Officer Talk Impact At His Sentencing

Shawn McCarthy, 50, formerly of Wilmington, was convicted on Friday, March 15, of three counts of rape stemming from an incident in 2012, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. The women's impact statements to the court are attached to this article.

The attack happened on July 6, 2012, when the women approached McCarthy near the area of the Museum of Science in Boston and asked to go for a joy ride in his patrol cruiser.

McCarthy drove the women around the area with the emergency lights on before stopping in a vacant parking lot, authorities said. He told them he had risked his job and they owed him. He said he would not take them back downtown until he "got something out of it," the prosecutor said.

The women told police they felt they had no choice and would get in trouble if they didn't submit. He raped them both then dropped them off where'd he'd picked them up, they told investigators.

At McCarthy's sentencing, the women provided impact statements that explained how the events of that night forever changed the course of their lives.

The investigation into McCarthy began in 2019 when one of the victims who was applying to be a law enforcement officer disclosed the attack during her interview.

I told almost no one about what happened. I didn't even talk to my parents about it. Idid not want to acknowledge that Iwas avictim ni my own life. I put my feelings of self hatred into abox with no intentions of ever opening it.I have spent my life since then, reclaiming who I am. Days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months and months turned into years. I had successfully dissociated myself from the assault. It didn't even occur to me that I was reporting acrime when I made the disclosure during a job interview.

The other victim said the rape left her feeling 'dirty' and 'ashamed' and she self medicated to quiet those feelings.

My life was forever changed in July 2012. I lived with the secret of what happened to me for many years. Substance abuse, eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and nightmares became my daily life to repress all the feelings. The feelings of being ashamed, dirty, and worthless are ten times worse when caused by someone who was previously in a position of power.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the women for testifying and facing their attacker.

“The strength and testimony of these survivors allowed us to hold Mr. McCarthy accountable for his actions," Hayden said in a news release. "I am grateful for their courage and their decision to come forward. This incident does not define them. In fact, as their statements make clear, sharing their stories has empowered them."

