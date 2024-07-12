Motorcyclist Killed In Groton Crash ID'd As 27-Year-Old Man

Cody Trudell, of Ayer, died after his bike was struck head-on along Boston Road just after 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators believe the driver of an oncoming car in the westbound lane veered into his lane. The 20-year-old Townsend driver of that car remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

