Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Killed In Groton Crash ID'd As 27-Year-Old Man

Police have identified the 27-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash earlier this week in Groton. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Cody Trudell, of Ayer, died after his bike was struck head-on along Boston Road just after 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

Investigators believe the driver of an oncoming car in the westbound lane veered into his lane. The 20-year-old Townsend driver of that car remained at the scene. 

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE