Man Charged In Shootout That Nearly Killed Bystander In Malden Apartment Lobby

Mohamed Abdulaziz, of Somerville, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Abdulaziz entered the Overlook Ridge Drive apartment building around 2:20 a.m. planning to rob a man, the prosecutor said. But Abdulaziz's bullet missed its mark and hit a 33-year-old woman, who remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials continued.

The target of the robbery returned fire and shot Abdulaziz. Police are still searching for that man.

Abdulaziz is also still hospitalized and was arraigned from his hospital bed. Prosecutors did not release his condition.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting or the second alleged shooter to contact Malden Police at 781-397-7171.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.