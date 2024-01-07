Man, 39, Dies In Littleton Crash, But Police Don't Know When It Happened

The Wilton, N.H., man, whose name was not released pending family notification, was found around 8 a.m. off of Great Road, Littleton Police said. Officers do not know when he wrecked.

His 2019 Hyundai Kona left the pavement and crashed on private property near Gilson Road, authorities said. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Littleton police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 978-540-2300.

