Machyus Battle, of Cambridge, was arraigned on multiple felonies linked to the May 23 shooting at Donnelly Field. Battle was being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Cambridge police were called to the 91 Berkshire Street park just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Investigators said Battle and 23-year-old Yonayvi Cruceta had gotten into an argument on a basketball court that quickly turned violent. Cruceta was shot along with a 22-year-old woman who was hit by a stray bullet.

Both were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cruceta was previously charged in the shooting.

Battle is charged with:

Attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Cambridge police ask anyone with information about this shooting or who may have home surveillance or dash cam video to call detectives at 617-349-9151.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.