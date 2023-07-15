Machete Attack Sends 3 To Hospital In Waltham; 2 Men Arrested

Police were called to the area of 34 Hammon Street at 6:30 p.m. to reports of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a man with a deep gash on his head from a machete, Waltham police said.

Two other men had also been slashed during the attack as well. Paramedics took the three men to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police arrested two men at the scene and charged them with the attack. Authorities did not release their names.

Waltham police reassured that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

