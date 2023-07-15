A Few Clouds 84°

Machete Attack Sends 3 To Hospital In Waltham; 2 Men Arrested

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night, July 14, after they were attacked with a machete in Waltham, authorities said. 

Waltham police said they found a man with a deep gouge in his head from a machete attack at 34 Hammond St. Friday night, July 14. Two other men were slashed in the fight.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Police were called to the area of 34 Hammon Street at 6:30 p.m. to reports of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a man with a deep gash on his head from a machete, Waltham police said. 

Two other men had also been slashed during the attack as well. Paramedics took the three men to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Police arrested two men at the scene and charged them with the attack. Authorities did not release their names. 

Waltham police reassured that there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

