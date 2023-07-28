Local Tewksbury Eatery Closes, Sells To 'Authentic' New Restaurant

Bobby & Jacks Memphis Barbecue, located at 1777 Main Street in Tewksbury, closed their restaurant on Saturday, June 24 after five years of business, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The choice to close was "simply a business decision," the post read, and will allow the owners to focus on their other restuarants, the two locations of Jon Ryans Pub in Billerica and Tewksbury.

"With rising costs in every category particularly commodities such as beef, chicken and pork, the menu price point necessary to thrive was simply much higher than we were comfortable with," the post explained.

The eatery was known for its Southern-stye barbeque, cornbread, wing and ribs. Fans of the restaurant's barbeque took to the comments section to bemoan the loss of a favorite place to eat.

"Sad to see you go," wrote a commenter. "Loved the food. My favorite BBQ place in the area."

"Your chicken and waffles was the most amazing meal ever," wrote another. "Please have that at Jon Ryan's!"

The owners agreed to the request to put chicken and waffles on the menu at their other locations, replying, "done!"

The eater was sold to Tres Compadres, a new restaurant that will bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Tewksbury, according to Bobby & Jacks Memphis Barbecue.

Diners with gift cards to the barbecue restaurant can still redeem them at either of the Jon Ryans Pub locations.

