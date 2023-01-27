Contact Us
Waltham Taco Spot Among Yelp's US Top 100 Restaurants of 2023

Morgan Gonzales
Taqueria el Amigo
Taqueria el Amigo Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

A hole-in-the wall Massachusetts eatery has gotten national recognition two years in a row, according to Yelp. 

Taqueria el Amigo, a website-less, unassuming restaurant located at 196 Willow Street in Waltham came in at the 84th spot on Yelp's list of 100 best US restaurants in 2023. 

The site credits the eatery's rave reviews to its fresh corn tacos filled with spicy al pastor or meaty beef cheek, along with its extensive menu of tortas,  quesadillas, burritos, and enchiladas,

Along with savory dishes, diners can finish off their meal with dessert, choosing from flan or tres leches cake. 

"This is a modest yet authentic Mexican eatery, inside and out," said one Yelp reviewer. "I zeroed in on the tacos especiales, which at $8.99 for 4 were an excellent deal. I was able to split mine between pastor and chorizo, both of which were simple, honest preparations featuring plenty of nicely prepared meat, plus freshly sliced onions and cilantro."

Click here to see Yelp's full list of top restaurants.

