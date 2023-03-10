Wakefield Students Repair Car Donated To Afghani Refugee With Young Child

An Afghani refugee can get to work on his own, and even pick up more shifts, after automotive technology students repaired a vehicle donated from the non-profit organization Second Chance Cars.

The refugee, whose name cannot be released, immigrated to America after assisting US military forces during the war in Afghanistan.

He was using ride share services to get to work and transport his young child, but the costs of these services were mounting.

Northeast Metro Tech Automotive Technology students refurbished a 2006 Honda Accord for the man, repairing and reinforcing the car's front and rear bumpers, and repaired a rocker panel cover. Both bumpers and the trunk lid were also refinished.

Now, thanks to Second Chance Cars as well as the Northeast Metro Tech Automotive Technology students, the man is able to drive himself to work, save money, and has picked up overtime shifts to increase his family's income.

“Northeast Metro Tech students and staff allow us to fix the donated cars we get professionally yet very affordably,” said Dan Holin of Second Chance Carrs. “We literally could not fulfill our mission of getting good people to work without their support!”

To learn more about Second Chance Cars, click here.

