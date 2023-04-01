This County Was Named The Second-Healthiest In Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts beat the national average for many indicators of heath in a new study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, but Middlesex is one of the counties that stood out even more.

Middlesex scored second-highest in Massachusetts on the eight composite categories measured for a healthy population, according to data released on Wednesday, March 29 by the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Nantucket scored the number one position on the list, getting high marks in the measured categories that include number of residents insured, amount of available health providers, and low percentage of people who engage in unhealthy behaviors like smoking.

Falling just behind Middlesex county was Norfolk, claiming the number three spot.

The data compiled by the program is designed to increase awareness the many factors that influence the health of a population and to promote health equity.

Click here to see a map of Massachusetts counties' rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.