Taffer’s Tavern Brings ‘Cozy, Intimate Environment’ To Watertown

Paramount food star Jon Taffer welcomed people into his new home this week, and it’s located in one of the most budding communities just outside Boston.

The host of “Bar Rescue” officially welcomed the public to Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on a sunny Thursday morning, Sept. 8. With Covid-19 and supply chain issues putting a pause on the grand opening, Taffer said the moment felt like winning a war.

“Gratifying isn't a strong enough word,” he said. “When people show up like this and you see the smiles on their faces when they taste and they eat things, it almost feels like you're being hugged. It's an amazing experience.”

While Taffer is known to many through his role on “Bar Rescue,” the veteran restaurateur says the pub-style restaurant chain is a culmination of his four decades in the food industry.

“This really stems from my 40 years of work, not on 'Bar Rescue,' of developing concepts and working on restaurant concepts for large companies and such.”

Taffer wanted the new location to be in Watertown because the city offers a respectful, promising and first-class community – one he hopes will mesh perfectly with his restaurant.

To ensure this successful integration, Taffer's Tavern places the utmost importance on connectivity. This is not only seen through the pub's menu, it is also shown through the atmosphere.

“We build a cozy, intimate environment,” Taffer said. “We create connected music, a really connected staff, and then we put out great products.”

Great products like the parmesan truffle flatbread or the Tavern fish and chips that were being passed out during the event. But if you ask customers who already visited Taffer's, they would recommend something even more special.

"Excellent salmon with polenta like my husband’s grandfather used to make," one person wrote on Google. "Excellent staff, couldn’t be more accommodating...Will definitely visit again and recommend it to our Boston family."

"The bar staff were amazing. Watching those cocktails being made was so fun," another person said. "We are already planning another visit."

Those looking to experience Taffer's for themselves can make a reservation online. They can also visit the location at 541 Arsenal Street in Watertown from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday or 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

