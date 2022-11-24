Newton Boy's 'Star Wars' Dream Comes True With Out-Of-This-World Reveal

A boy from Newton with a rare muscle disorder is in for the ride of his life after he learned that his dream of hopping on a "Star Wars"-themed rollercoaster at Disney World came true.

Eytani Ganot, age 12, has long desired to take a spin on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcuiser ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Eytani's wish became a reality, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, in the most appropriate way imaginable.

“Eytani’s pure joy and excitement receiving his wish was the most heart-warming, memorable moment for our family and friends who joined the life-affirming wish reveal," Eytani’s mother, Annie Ganot, said. "The Make-A-Wish staff and volunteers have brought such positivity and light into our family as our son battles Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Eytani was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 2012, Make-A-Wish said. DMD is a progressive muscle degeneration disorder that impacts about every six people out of 100,000 in North America, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Make-A-Wish literally brought Eytani's wish to life as they transformed his backyard into a "Star Wars" paradise in front of more than 100 of his friends and family.

The reveal included several of Eytani's favorite characters including Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2, portrayed by members of the New England Garrison of the 501st Legion. A grilled cheese truck and cake made the event that much more personal.

“Wish celebrations like Eytani’s reflect the community that’s at the heart of every wish we grant,” said Sean Holleran, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Witnessing all of Eytani’s family and friends gathered is a testament to the power of hope and to the love that surrounds Eytani."

Eytani will travel to Disney World with his family next month, Make-A-Wish said. During their two-night stay, Eytani will get to create his own personal "Star Wars" adventure and explore the rest of the parks. More information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation can be found online.

