Lowell Police Gift $5,000 Check To Retired Officer's Son Battling Cancer

A 17-year-old with an aggressive form of brain cancer received a helping hand from the nonprofit group Cops for Kids with Cancer in the form of a $5,000 check.

Sal Mirabella, a board member from Cops for Kids with Cancer, presented the check to the recipient, the son of a former Lowell police officer Lowell Police announced on Friday, Dec. 2.

Money from the Massachusetts-based charity can go towards any expenses the family may have, from medical bills to groceries.

The charity operates through sponsorships from New England police departments, giving checks to New England families with a child diagnosed with cancer up to eight times a month.

“I am proud that our Lowell Police family has responded to help make the fight faced by a brother officer and his family a little less stressful,” said Interim Superintendent Golner.

Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly over the past few decades, according to the American Cancer Society. In the US, about 10,470 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

“This is a tough situation for our family, but the help and support is well-received. I appreciate it from my heart.” said the recipient’s father, Ed McMahon.

