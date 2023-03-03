Framingham Steps Up For Fiancée Of Soon-To-Be Father Who Passed Unexpectedly

A man who died the same week his fiancée was due to give birth is remembered as a "great person with a good heart" and a "sweet and endearing personality."

Jonathan B. Damas, who was "overwhelmed with pride and joy in knowing that he would soon become a father," died unexpectedly at 30 on Saturday, Feb. 18, just days before his son was due to be born, according to his obituary.

Damas's family created a GoFundMe to support Damas's fiancée, Luisa Velasquez, and their unborn child. The call to action was met with generous donations, and the family exceeded their goal of raising $10,000 in only six days.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Damas Family has to say goodbye to their beloved Jonathan," the fundraiser reads. "But it is also our mission to take care of the love of his life Luisa F. Velasquez and newborn son."

"Anybody who is a parent knows raising a baby has many challenges," the GoFundMe continues. "Aside from all of the love and affection that you want to give your child, you want to make sure they are financially secure. This page was created for anybody that would like to help Luisa and newborn son so that they are able to start this new chapter on the right foot."

A man with a big contagious smile, Damas was known for making people laugh, including by always claiming to win wrestling matches with his two brothers. Damas, who graduated from Milford High School in 2011, loved working on his car and worked with his father at Magic Auto Detailing in Marlborough for years. He most recently worked in the sales department of Eastside Motoring in Waltham.

"We will miss you Jonathan and you will never be forgotten," a tribute post on Facebook reads. "You will always be in our hearts. We welcome your baby boy. You are so loved baby Damas."

The GoFundMe for Luisa Velasquez and her child can be found here.

