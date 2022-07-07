Bertucci's Offering Special 80s Throwback Menu On Select Days In July

A popular restaurant chain with locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut is bringing back their food prices from the 1980s on four select days in July.

Bertucci's is offering their limited Throwback Menu on July 6-7 and July 13-14, the chain said on their website. The experience is available through dine-in only.

The menu features slashed prices for certain salads, pastas, brick oven pizzas, cannoli and desserts.

Some of the prices include $3.25 for a salad or chopped antipasta or $6.50 for spaghetti and meat sauce. Don't forget to finish the meal with a chocolate chip cannoli for only $2.25.

Visit Berttucci's website to learn more.

