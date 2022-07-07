Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Lifestyle

Bertucci's Offering Special 80s Throwback Menu On Select Days In July

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Bertucci's location in Woburn, Massachusetts
Bertucci's location in Woburn, Massachusetts Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular restaurant chain with locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut is bringing back their food prices from the 1980s on four select days in July.

Bertucci's is offering their limited Throwback Menu on July 6-7 and July 13-14, the chain said on their website. The experience is available through dine-in only.

The menu features slashed prices for certain salads, pastas, brick oven pizzas, cannoli and desserts. 

Some of the prices include $3.25 for a salad or chopped antipasta or $6.50 for spaghetti and meat sauce. Don't forget to finish the meal with a chocolate chip cannoli for only $2.25. 

Visit Berttucci's website to learn more.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.