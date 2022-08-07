Barstool's Dave Portnoy Rates Newton Pizzeria...Sorta

Dave Portnoy seemed to be more excited about a Boston-area pub and his own hair than the restaurant he was actually reviewing.

The Barstool Sports CEO stopped by Max and Leo's in Newton and spent more time asking if his hair made him "look like a lesbian, not that there's anything wrong with that."

Portnoy also made comments about the legendary Buff's Pub down the street. Aside from these shenanigans, Portnoy did say the pie from Max and Leo's had good undercarriage, and ultimately gave it a 7.6.

Portnoy noted the pizzeria, including Stella's, had strong pies, and ultimately ended the trip to Max and Leo's by sampling the wings at Buff's Pub.

