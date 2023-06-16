Lifelong Waltham Resident Dies At 46, Community Rushes To Support Husband, Children

Christina “Tina” Pulselli, of Waltham, died at 46 years old on Tuesday, May 23 after a "courageous" battle with breast cancer, according to her obituary.

Pulselli's passing left her family in "disbelief," but her community has come to the aid of her grieving loved ones. A GoFundMe created to support her husband and four children has raised almost $7,000 in only two days.

"Tina was an amazing wife to Vinnie and an incredible mother to her 4 children Isabella, Ava, Emilia and Lucas," the GoFundMe campaign description reads. "We appreciate the love and support that the community has shown them already."

Pulselli graduated from Minuteman High School in Lexington before getting her Associate's Degree from Lasell College in Newton in physical therapy assistantship. She would later go on to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in exercise physiology.

She worked in different therapeutic capacities during her life, working at Children's Hospital in Boston, Pro Sports Therapy in Waltham, and other physical therapy clinics and medical offices.

"Everyone she worked with and cared for absolutely loved her," her obituary said. "She touched everybody’s lives and made it a point to make all those she encountered feel so important and special, especially children."

Pulselli had many hobbies and loved participating in her children's activities, including serving on the School Council and PTO committees.

Despite staying busy, she always found time for her husband and children, who "were her life."

"Most importantly Tina was a terrific mom and this allowed her to accomplish what she wanted in life - to love and be loved," her obituary reads.

Click here to view the GoFundMe to support Pulselli's family.

