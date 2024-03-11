Fair 51°

SHARE

Know Him? MBTA Searching For Man Who Pepper-Sprayed Passengers In Cambridge

Police hope someone can help them identify a man they say pepper-sprayed multiple people at an MBTA station in Cambridge over the weekend. 

Police are searching for this man, who they say pepper-sprayed multiple Green Line riders on Saturday, March 9.&nbsp;

Police are searching for this man, who they say pepper-sprayed multiple Green Line riders on Saturday, March 9. 

 Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Transit authorities say the man sprayed "numerous" passengers on the Green Line trolley just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Lechmere station, MBTA police posted on X, formerly Twitter. 

The man faces assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges once arrested, police said. 

The photo police released of the man shows him pointing the can of pepper spray at the photographer. 

The man is pictured wearing a Boston Celtics hat, Nike shoes, a checkered scarf, and a black shirt and pants. 

Transit police ask anyone with information on the man's identity to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

Police did not speculate on a motive for the attack. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE