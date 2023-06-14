Family 'Devastated' By Unexpected Death Of 54-Year-Old Marlborough Mother

Nanette Sahagian "fought everyday of her life," a GoFundMe campaign organized on her behalf reads.

The 54-year-old's unexpected death over the weekend has left her family "devastated" and desperately "trying to move forward" without her.

"My heart breaks for my mom and my sisters children and thoughts and prayers for all are welcomed," Nanette's sister Crystal said on Facebook. "Whether death is expected or tragic, it is never easy. Rest in peace Nanette. You and dad can play the keyboards together again!"

Nanette was a Peer Coordinator at The Recovery Connection in Marlborough, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her family said Nanette always showed love through whatever it was she did.

"I am grateful that despite everything in her life she always said 'love you' at the end of her texts or when you were leaving after seeing her," Crystal said in another Facebook post. "No matter what, say I love you. Nanette, I won’t see or talk to you soon. But I do love you back. I always have."

"Unfortunately my mother did not have any sort of end of life plans made up," Nanette's daughter Brittney wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We are trying our best as her children to honor her as best we can, but as young as my brother and I are, we were left with nothing to financially set services up."

Therefore, the purpose of the GoFundMe is to help Nanette's family cover the cost of her memorial services. People interested in donating can click here.

