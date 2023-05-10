Explosion Sends 14-Year-Old Boy From Stoneham To Hospital With Serious Burns

Stoneham Police and Fire responded to call reporting an explosion at a home on Pine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, both departments report.

Upon arrival, crews found the teenager suffering from serious burn injuries. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

The fire was out when first responders arrived, however investigators found a burned yellow fuel container nearby, authorities said. The incident is under investigation.

